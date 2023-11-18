US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $15,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after buying an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,535 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $247,001,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $128.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

