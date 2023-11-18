US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on USFD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.70.

US Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

NYSE USFD opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. US Foods has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $44.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in US Foods by 95.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 140,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 68,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in US Foods in the second quarter valued at $3,100,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at $3,405,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in US Foods by 9.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in US Foods by 21.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Stories

