Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $24,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after purchasing an additional 240,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,091,000 after purchasing an additional 347,029 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

VLO opened at $124.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.09. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

