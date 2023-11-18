VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,038,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 822.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,081,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,061 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,325,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 158.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,008,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,082 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,622.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,129 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

