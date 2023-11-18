VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Shares Acquired by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $263,245,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 799.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.