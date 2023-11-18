Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,748,000. Kennicott Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $281.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.44 and a 200-day moving average of $272.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $213.73 and a one year high of $297.45.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

