Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1,332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 31,763 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $206.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.13. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $170.80 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

