Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,342 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC opened at $161.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.93 and a one year high of $162.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.20.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

