Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $628,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $247.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.79. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $248.33.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

