Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

MGK opened at $247.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.79. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $248.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

