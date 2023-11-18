Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,435 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,698,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,674 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 761,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.