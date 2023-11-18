Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,906 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,639,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586,242 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,394.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,236,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,432 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,313 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VMBS opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.89. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

