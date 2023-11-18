Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $223.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $187.38 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.14. The company has a market cap of $314.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

