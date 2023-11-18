Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.22. The company has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

