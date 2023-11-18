Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $45.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,524,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

