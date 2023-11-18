Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Holdings Cut by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total value of $1,216,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,650.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total value of $1,216,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,650.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,007,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $176.54 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.44.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.83.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

