Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) VP Melissa Aquino Sells 199 Shares of Stock

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) VP Melissa Aquino sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $13,434.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Veralto Stock Performance
Shares of Veralto stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $89.00.
Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Veralto
Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.
