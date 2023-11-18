Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) VP Melissa Aquino Sells 199 Shares of Stock

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) VP Melissa Aquino sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $13,434.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $89.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLTO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Melius initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

Featured Stories

