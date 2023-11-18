Veritable L.P. Acquires New Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $5,002,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,208,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,044,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $120,055,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $92,462,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion and a PE ratio of 21.73. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

