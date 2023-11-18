Veritable L.P. Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,422.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $390.49 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total value of $5,491,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,533,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total transaction of $5,491,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,533,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,717 shares of company stock worth $26,140,340 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.