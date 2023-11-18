Veritable L.P. Reduces Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

LHX stock opened at $185.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.53. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $230.73.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 58.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Raymond James raised L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

