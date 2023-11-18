Veritaseum (VERI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $55.45 Million

Veritaseum (VERI) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $55.45 million and $7,786.47 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for about $25.79 or 0.00070704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

