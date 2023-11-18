Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at JMP Securities

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

VRDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

