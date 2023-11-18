Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $2.73 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 372,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

