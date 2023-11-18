Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NFJ opened at $11.47 on Friday. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFJ. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000.

(Get Free Report)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.