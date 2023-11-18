voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VJET. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

NYSE:VJET opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

