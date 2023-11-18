voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VJET. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on VJET
voxeljet Trading Down 7.7 %
voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter.
About voxeljet
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than voxeljet
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.