Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $168.73 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $168.73 million and approximately $16.97 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00016485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006260 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016169 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,434.88 or 1.00032353 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00011384 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004334 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 5.88643551 USD and is down -11.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $21,204,711.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.