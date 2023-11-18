Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total value of $166,023.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,885.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,087 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on VMC shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

Shares of VMC opened at $212.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

