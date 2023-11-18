WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,781,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,208 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in WaFd were worth $47,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of WaFd by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 667,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in WaFd by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 20,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. WaFd, Inc has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13.

WaFd Announces Dividend

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.19). WaFd had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $151.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. WaFd’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAFD

WaFd Company Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.