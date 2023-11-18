Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.00.

NYSE WMT opened at $155.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.21 and its 200 day moving average is $157.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

