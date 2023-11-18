Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.53. Aerovate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37.

Insider Activity at Aerovate Therapeutics

In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,931 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $59,200.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,442.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,993 shares of company stock valued at $80,726. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

About Aerovate Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $66,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

