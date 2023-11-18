Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WB. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.52.

Get Weibo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weibo

Weibo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Weibo has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Weibo’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.