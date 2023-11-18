Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after buying an additional 39,115 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

