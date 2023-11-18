Wells Fargo & Company Boosts GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $20.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GPS. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded GAP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded GAP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $17.86 on Friday. GAP has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.41.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. GAP had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 206.90%.

In other news, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $121,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $121,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $253,913.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,768 shares of company stock worth $382,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in GAP in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

