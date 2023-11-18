Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $4.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Plug Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Plug Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.83.

PLUG opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Plug Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 20.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 8.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

