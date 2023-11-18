Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance
Shares of EMD stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60.
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
