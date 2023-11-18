Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of EMD stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 51,892 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 122,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

