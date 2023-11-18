Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 1st

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:IGI opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $17.44.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
