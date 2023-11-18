Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,756 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $42,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,405 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $69.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

