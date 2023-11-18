Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,011 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,106. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global Announces Dividend

SPGI stock opened at $408.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.58. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.18.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

