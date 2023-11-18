Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,448.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $815.85 and a 52-week high of $1,485.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,296.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,267.12.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

