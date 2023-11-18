Westpac Banking Corp Sells 100,461 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,461 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,472,000 after buying an additional 6,572,347 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,039,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after purchasing an additional 238,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.