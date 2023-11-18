Westpac Banking Corp Sells 13,813 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,813 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 872.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.75.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $12,431,656.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,348,881.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $359,397.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,911,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,340,637.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $12,431,656.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,348,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,675 shares of company stock worth $29,982,845. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $152.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.23 and its 200-day moving average is $187.99. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $139.40 and a 12-month high of $235.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.