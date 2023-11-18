Westpac Banking Corp Sells 209,409 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 209,409 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $105.98 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.94. The firm has a market cap of $161.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.03.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

