Westpac Banking Corp Sells 24,318 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,318 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.77.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EWBC. Wedbush raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

