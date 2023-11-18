Westpac Banking Corp Sells 27,795 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,795 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,828,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 23.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 32,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $99.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $148.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

