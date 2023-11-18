Westpac Banking Corp Sells 66,130 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,130 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Citigroup raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,870.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,989 shares in the company, valued at $10,767,400.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,870.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,989 shares in the company, valued at $10,767,400.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $311,946.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,735,404.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,088 shares of company stock worth $5,983,759. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

