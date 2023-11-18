Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,992 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,882 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,746,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,669,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,076,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,897,000 after buying an additional 304,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of FFIN opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.81. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $38.24.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $125.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 927,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,936,807.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,043.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 927,576 shares in the company, valued at $26,936,807.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,937 shares of company stock worth $226,731 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

