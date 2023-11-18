WhiteCoin Market Cap Reaches $49.55 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0648 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $49.55 million and $44,942.75 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00189387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011157 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013509 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002717 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.