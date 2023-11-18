Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 3,043 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,267,500 shares of company stock worth $30,081,475 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

