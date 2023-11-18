Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires New Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average of $93.36. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

