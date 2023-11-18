Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after buying an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 101,056.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,350,000 after buying an additional 1,986,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,201,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,851,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.30, for a total value of $730,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,399,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,201,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,851,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,484 shares of company stock worth $101,547,167 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Scotiabank started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $392.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.70 and a 1 year high of $439.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.78.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.